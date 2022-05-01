Coimbatore police inform Union Home Ministry of UAPA case filed against six persons

They were plotting the murder of a man who opposed conversion of his son who married a Muslim woman

They were plotting the murder of a man who opposed conversion of his son who married a Muslim woman

The Coimbatore city police have sent a report to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs about a case registered this year under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with an alleged plot by a six-member group to murder a man who opposed religious conversion of his son who married a Muslim woman last year.

Police sources said the report was sent as a “routine procedure”, which is followed in all UAPA cases, for the Home Ministry to check whether it needs to be probed by the National Investigation Agency.

The police arrested five men in March this year on information that they were plotting to murder Kumaresan, a resident of Selvapuram in Coimbatore.

Kumaresan’s son married a Muslim girl hailing from Tiruvarur in September 2021 according to Hindu customs. The police said the girl’s mother Noor Nisha, 46, an office-bearer of a Muslim outfit in Tiruvarur, allegedly tried to get her son-in-law converted to Islam. But Mr. Kumaresan opposed it.

The police claimed Ms. Nisha approached H. Fakruddin, 54, president of the Indian Muslim Development Association (IMDA) from Kodungaiyur in Chennai, to eliminate Mr. Kumaresan. Fakruddin allegedly hired H. Imran Khan, 34; M. Saddam Hussein, 29, of Tiruchi; Muhammad Ali Jinnah, 47, of Perundurai in Erode; and T. Ramveer alias Ajai, 21, from Uttar Pradesh to execute the murder.

Saddam Hussein landed in the custody of the police who were conducting combing operations on the night of March 7. He was allegedly assigned to monitor the movement of Mr. Kumaresan. The police apprehended the four others the next day. The accused reportedly told the police that they plotted the murder on the instructions of Ms. Nisha.

The five men were arrested under the Indian Penal Code and remanded in judicial custody.

According to the police, a special team arrested Ms. Nisha at Tiruvarur on April 12 and Sections of the UAPA were invoked against the six accused on April 18. Later, the police sent a report to the Home Ministry.