Coimbatore police hand over 110 mobile phones to owners

Coimbatore District (Rural) Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan (second left) handing over recovered mobile phones to their owners on Monday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Monday handed over 110 mobile phones worth around ₹ 16.50 lakh that were lost or stolen, to their owners after being traced by the cyber crime station. Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan gave away the phones to their owners.

According to the district police, the cyber crime police have so far traced 451 mobile phones worth ₹ 67.65 lakh that were reported lost or stolen.

The police said a total of 4,833 persons were arrested in connection with 4,222 cases in the past five months in the district. Provisions of the Goondas Act were invoked against 15 persons of which five were drug peddlers and eight persons were involved in law and order offences.

The police arrested 285 persons for drug peddling and seized a total of 313.54 kg of drugs, mainly ganja, worth ₹39.28 lakh. As part of the drive against prohibited tobacco products, the police arrested 569 persons and seized 9,102 kg of gutkha worth around ₹ 94.03 lakh from them.

A total of 162 cases were registered for illegal sale of Kerala lotteries in the district and arrested 180 offenders, the police said.