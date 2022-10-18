Coimbatore police, Fire Services, Health Dept., urge for safe use of firecrackers on Deepavali

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 18, 2022 19:14 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Railway Protection Force personnel checking baggage of passengers at the Coimbatore Junction on Tuesday to prevent them from transporting firecrackers in trains. | Photo Credit: S. SIVA SARAVANAN

The police, the Fire and Rescue Services and the Health Department have issued instructions for safe handling of firecrackers on Deepavali.

ADVERTISEMENT

A release issued by the police said firecrackers could be burst only during the two hours window announced by the Tamil Nadu government based on a direction from the Supreme Court.

It said the public were allowed to burst firecrackers from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Deepavali. Sale and use of fireworks that fell in the category of ‘green firecrackers’ alone would be permitted, the release said.

According to the police, those who have obtained proper licence from authorities alone should sell firecrackers. They should comply with all the norms that have to be followed while stocking and selling firecrackers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) have asked passengers to refrain from transporting firecrackers in buses and trains. The RPF has been checking baggage of passengers at railway stations.

The Health Department has appealed to the public to make sure that children burst crackers only under the supervision of elders. People with any kind of respiratory illness should avoid smoke from firecrackers. Hands should be washed properly using soap or hand washing  solutions after handling crackers.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Fire and Rescue Services have sought the public to avoid bursting firecrackers in places where fire may spread easily. Storing of fireworks near inflammable items and lamps/diyas should be avoided.

For emergency response, people can reach Fire and Rescue Services control room at 101, Government ambulance service at 108 and fire stations in the district: Coimbatore south (0422-2300101), Pollachi (04259-223333), Coimbatore north (0422-2450101), Valparai (04253-222444), Peelamedu (0422-2595101), Mettupalayam (04254-222299), Ganapathy (0422-2511001), Annur (04254-264101), Sulur (0422-2689101), Thondamuthur (0422-2617101), Kinathukkadavu (04259-226101), Periyanaickenpalayam (04259-2695101) and Kovaipudur (0422-2606101).

To go as a box

To facilitate smooth shop experience during the festival season, Coimbatore City Police on Tuesday permitted all shops and businesses in the city to function upto 1 a.m. till Deepavali. The decision was taken after City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan held a meeting with representatives of shops and establishments on Tuesday. A release from the police said the TNSTC would operate special buses for the convenience of people who come for shopping late in the night.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
fire
Deepavali

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app