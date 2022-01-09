Coimbatore police ensure complete lockdown

Around 1,500 police personnel deployed in city and rural areas

The State-wide Sunday lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic was almost complete in Coimbatore district up to noon.

Around 1,500 police personnel were deployed in city and rural areas to enforce the 24-hour-long total lockdown.

Essential services and people who ventured out for emergencies were exempted at checkpoints.

Around 700 personnel were engaged at 30 temporary checkpoints, 11 permanent posts and for vehicle patrols in the city.

The police registered cases against some people who ventured out unnecessarily.

City Police Commissioner Pradip Kumar and senior officials inspected important places to oversee the lockdown enforcement.

In Coimbatore rural, the police stopped vehicles from Kerala at border check posts. Vehicles plying for essential services and emergencies were allowed to enter the district while others were sent back.

The police said the lockdown enforcement was incident-free in rural parts of Coimbatore up to Sunday noon.

Coimbatore Rural Superintendent of Police S. Selvanagarathinam and Additional Superintendent of Police R. Sughasini oversaw the enforcement.