Coimbatore police efforts to step up surveillance

Coimbatore

20 January 2021 00:11 IST

Police are in the efforts to increase the surveillance camera network in residential areas coming under its east sub-division.

According to senior police officers, each police station coming under east sub-division has been tasked to set up a network of at least 100 road facing surveillance cameras with the partnership of the public.

Prevention and detection of crimes such as housebreaks, robbery and chain snatching are among the main objectives behind creating the additional surveillance camera networks in residential areas.

Recently, Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan launched two similar camera networks set up by the Race Course and Kuniyamuthur police stations.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) G. Stalin said that officers in charge of stations in the east sub-division have been asked to create new surveillance camera networks with the support of residents, traders and other establishments.

The police are also concerned about continuing housebreaks reported in the limits of Saravanampatti, Peelamedu and Singanallur police stations.

Lack of visuals of roads in residential areas was a problem faced by the police while investigating some of these housebreaks.

DCP (Crime), E.S. Uma, said that two special teams were continuing their investigations in connection with the theft of 100 sovereigns of jewellery from a house at Tatabad between January 15 evening and January 16 morning.

One suspected fingerprint which the scientific team found from the house was being examined, she said.

The officer added that the special teams were checking some leads in the theft.