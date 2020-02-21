Coimbatore police deny permission to K.C. Palanisamy to garland Jayalalithaa statue

Coimbatore

21 February 2020 12:42 IST

Permission was denied to the former AIADMK MP, as the police fear “disruption of public harmony”

The Coimbatore City Police on Thursday denied permission to former AIADMK MP K.C. Palanisamy to garland the statue of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on her birth anniversary on February 24, in the city.

In an order signed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) L. Balaji Saravanan, the police cited the possibility of “disruption of public harmony” and “law and order problems” if Mr. Palanisamy and his supporters attempt to pay respects to the statue of Jayalalithaa on her 72nd birth anniversary.

Advertising

Advertising

The former AIADMK MP sought police permission to garland the statues of former Chief Ministers Jayalalithaa, M.G. Ramachandran and C.N. Annadurai on Avinashi Road between 11.30 a.m and 12.30 p.m on February 24, the order said.

Mr. Palanisamy was arrested on January 25 on charges of claiming to be a member of the AIADMK even after being expelled from the party. He was granted conditional bail on February 11 and was released from Coimbatore Central Prison on February 13.