Coimbatore police carry out surprise inspections

Updated - November 03, 2024 08:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Police personnel outside TNUHDB tenements at Ukkadam in Coimbatore where a surprise check was carried out on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Coimbatore City Police conducted surprise inspections on Sunday at multiple locations where college students reside, as part of an anti-drug initiative.

Under the directive of City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, police teams searched student accommodations across the Coimbatore south jurisdiction, including Ukkadam, Kuniamuthur, Sundarapuram, Podanur, and Ramanathapuram. The operation, supervised by Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) K. Saravanakumar, aimed to tackle the distribution of drugs, banned tobacco products, and the possession of weapons.

Mr. Saravanakumar noted that many students were out of the city due to the holidays, and the inspections were carried out as a preventive measure. At Ukkadam, the police searched several tenements belonging to the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board. Mr. Saravanakumar confirmed that such inspections would continue in the future.

