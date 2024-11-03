GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Surprise inspections held at student accommodations in Coimbatore

Updated - November 03, 2024 08:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Police personnel outside TNUHDB tenements at Ukkadam in Coimbatore where a surprise check was carried out on Sunday.

Police personnel outside TNUHDB tenements at Ukkadam in Coimbatore where a surprise check was carried out on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Coimbatore City Police conducted surprise inspections on Sunday at multiple locations where college students reside, as part of an anti-drug initiative.

Under the directive of City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, police teams searched student accommodations across the Coimbatore south jurisdiction, including Ukkadam, Kuniamuthur, Sundarapuram, Podanur, and Ramanathapuram. The operation, supervised by Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) K. Saravanakumar, aimed to tackle the distribution of drugs, banned tobacco products, and the possession of weapons.

Mr. Saravanakumar noted that many students were out of the city due to the holidays, and the inspections were carried out as a preventive measure. At Ukkadam, the police searched several tenements belonging to the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board. Mr. Saravanakumar confirmed that such inspections would continue in the future.

Published - November 03, 2024 08:52 pm IST

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.