Coimbatore police book apartment association members for man’s death in septic tank

February 09, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Friday invoked provisions of the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the members of the residents’ association of an apartment in Coimbatore, after a 37-year-old man died while cleaning a septic tank on its premises on Thursday.

Subbaiah, Veerapandian, Ramkumar and Sathish Kumar, members of the residents’ association of Asvini Aster Green Nest apartment at Udayampalayam, were booked.

The police registered a case against them on Friday for offences under Sections 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code read with 3 (prohibition of employment of manual scavengers, etc.), 14 (penalty for contravention of the provisions of the Act and rules, orders, directions and schemes) and 15 (offences by companies) of the Employment of Manual Scavengers and Construction of Dry Latrines (Prohibition) Act.

On Friday, the police invoked provisions of the SC/ST Act, after family members of the deceased and members of various organisations petitioned the District Collector and City Police Commissioner, demanding action.

M. Mohanasundaralingam, a resident of Sungam, asphyxiated to death while cleaning the septic tank of the apartment along with N. Guna (25) and S. Ramu (35) on Thursday evening.

Mohanasundaralingam, who ran Vijayam Enterprises that offered septic tank cleaning service, fainted while cleaning the septic tank of the apartment. He was declared brought dead by doctors when others rushed him to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

Meanwhile, family members of Mohanasundaralingam demanded compensation for the loss of life and refused to accept the body from CMCH. The post-mortem examination on the body was performed on Friday evening.

