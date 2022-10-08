Coimbatore police arrested three persons on the charges of cheating

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 08, 2022 18:52 IST

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police arrested three persons for cheating a financier, near Periyanaickenpalayam in the district on Friday.

According to the police, P. Mohanraj (38), a native of Tiruchengode in Namakkal district, was working in a private advertisement company in Periyanaickenpalayam. A company executive where Mohanraj works was allegedly involved in doubling the money. Based on the promise made by the executive that he would get double the amount within a week, Mohanraj borrowed ₹2 crore from R. Ravichandran (52), a financier from Namakkal district, two years ago.

He failed to return the money and when the financier asked for the amount, Mohanraj along with his friends S. Kalimuthu (28) and S. Vijayakumar (35) threatened him with dire consequences.

Based on a complaint from financier Ravichandran, the Periyanaickenpalayam police registered a case and raided the house of Mohanraj. The police found nine bundles of dummy currency notes in the denomination of ₹2,000. The police seized the fake notes and arrested Mohanraj, Kalimuthu and Vijayakumar. All of them were remanded in judicial custody.

