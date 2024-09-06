Coimbatore police arrest two men for running flesh trade racket

The Coimbatore City Police have arrested two men who had been running a flesh trade racket.

The police said that Sikkandar Basha, 38, a native of Cumbum in Theni district, and his manager S. Stephan, 32, of Marthandam in Kanniyakumari district, were arrested on September 05, 2024 (Thursday).

According to the police, Basha had been operating a flesh trade racket out of Kolkata. Using his international connections, the accused allegedly brought women from foreign countries, including Russia, to India for flesh trade. Investigators also found him to have funded some of the rowdy gangs in Tamil Nadu, claimed the police.

As a police team from Coimbatore reached Kolkata a week ago in search of Basha, he left for Dubai. After returning to Chennai two days later, he came to Madurai on Thursday to meet his family. The police apprehended him and brought to Coimbatore.

His manager Stephan was arrested by the Race Course police in Coimbatore on Thursday. He was wanted by the police for robbing a man of ₹4,500 at Avarampalayam on Wednesday night. The police claimed that he suffered a fracture on right leg while attempting to escape.