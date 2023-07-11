HamberMenu
Coimbatore police arrest two for theft of gold worth ₹5 crore

July 11, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Variety Hall Road police have arrested two persons who were allegedly involved in the theft of more than 10 kg of gold ingots worth around ₹ 5 crore in Coimbatore. 

D. Prasanjith (33) and Lalbanu Bibi (33), natives of West Bengal, were arrested by a special team of the police on Monday.

According to the police, Vikesh Jain of Chokkampudur Road is into gold jewellery business. He had handed over 11.5 kg of gold ingots to West Bengal native Sheik Salam Ali Jamedar (39) on April 1 this year for making ornaments. Jamedar did not deliver the ornaments within the promised date. Mr. Jain visited the former’s unit at Edayar Street, only to find Jamedar and his goldsmiths missing. 

Mr. Jain lodged a complaint with the Variety Hall Road police on July 1 and an investigation was launched to trace Jamedar, Prasanjith, Bibi and Ajay Thula (20). The police arrested Thula from West Bengal on July 7 and retrieved 260 grams of gold ornaments from him. The police arrested Prasanjith and Jamedar’s wife Bibi on Monday and recovered 135 grams of ornaments from them.

The special team of the police was on the lookout for Jamedar who is believed to have carried the remaining gold. 

