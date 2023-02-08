ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore police arrest three persons for robbery bid

February 08, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore City Police arrested three youth on charges of attempting to commit a robbery by threatening a college student near Sidhapudhur.

According to the police, M. Manoj Kumar, 21, a native of Indra Nagar in Marudhamalai Adivaram, who was studying at Government Arts and Science College at Thondamuthur, was commuting on his two-wheeler near Siddhapudhur. At that time, three persons identified as M. Dinesh, 23, M. Vaishnav, 24, and G. Srigaran, 21, all natives of Coimbatore, blocked and threatened Manoj Kumar using a weapon.

They also attempted to take away his two-wheeler and tried to escape. The complainant caught the accused Dinesh and handed him over to the Kattor police station. The other two persons who went absconding were arrested later by the police.

They were booked under Sections 392 (Punishment for robbery), 397 (Robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and remanded in judicial custody.

Accused escapes from police custody

The Coimbatore city police are on the lookout for a 31-year-old remand prisoner, who escaped from police custody near the Ondipudur bus stop on Tuesday.

According to the police, S. Thalip Raja, a native of Vedasandur in Dindigul district, was serving judicial custody at the Coimbatore Central Prison after he was remanded in a case registered against him by the Tiruppur City Police.

On Tuesday, he was taken into police custody by the armed reserve policemen from Tiruppur city in order to produce him before the Judicial Magistrate - IV in Tiruppur. When they were returning in a Government bus from Tiruppur to Coimbatore, the accused escaped through the window of the bus near the Ondipudur bus stop.

The Singanallur police registered a case under section 224 (Resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful appre­hension) of the Indian Penal Code and formed special teams to arrest the accused.

