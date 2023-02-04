Coimbatore police arrest man after 15 years for smuggling PDS kerosene

February 04, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Officials from the Civil Supplies - CID wing of the Coimbatore Police arrested a man on Friday who was involved in smuggling kerosene meant to be distributed under the Public Distribution System in 2008.

According to the police, special teams were formed by the Civil Supplies - CID Wing to arrest the accused, who were absconding for a long-time.

A special team on Friday arrested R. Perumal, a native of Vinoba Nagar near Oddanchatram in Dindigul district, who was one among the three persons involved in smuggling 16,000 litres of kerosene near Sirumugai in 2008.

The police had already arrested two persons related to this case, and Perumal was absconding for 15 years. Based on information, officials rushed to Oddanchatram and arrested the accused. He was produced before the Judicial Magistrate - IV in Coimbatore.