Coimbatore police arrest Kerala native on burglary charges

November 23, 2022 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A special team from the Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Wednesday arrested a 54-year-old man from Kerala on charges of burglary.

According to the police, an unidentified person broke open a jewellery shop owned by S. Shanthamani (43), a native of Mariyapuram, near Karamadai, on Saturday. The accused took away 13 sovereigns of gold jewellery and half-a-kg of silver ornaments from the shop. The Karamadai police formed three special teams and were in search of the accused.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday, based on a tip-off, a special team reached Nellikunnu in Kerala where the accused Thangachan Mathew (54) was hiding. The police arrested him and invoked sections 457 (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment), 454 (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment), and 380 (Theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code. He was remanded in judicial custody, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US