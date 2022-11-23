  1. EPaper
Coimbatore police arrest Kerala native on burglary charges

November 23, 2022 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A special team from the Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Wednesday arrested a 54-year-old man from Kerala on charges of burglary.

According to the police, an unidentified person broke open a jewellery shop owned by S. Shanthamani (43), a native of Mariyapuram, near Karamadai, on Saturday. The accused took away 13 sovereigns of gold jewellery and half-a-kg of silver ornaments from the shop. The Karamadai police formed three special teams and were in search of the accused.

On Wednesday, based on a tip-off, a special team reached Nellikunnu in Kerala where the accused Thangachan Mathew (54) was hiding. The police arrested him and invoked sections 457 (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment), 454 (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment), and 380 (Theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code. He was remanded in judicial custody, the police said.

