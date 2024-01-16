ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore police arrest Kallakurichi native for robbing woman of jewellery, mobile at knifepoint

January 16, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Monday arrested a youth hailing from Kallakurichi district for robbing a woman of 18.7 sovereigns of jewellery at knifepoint at her house near Sulur in Coimbatore district.

The arrested has been identified as Y. Babu (21), who hails from Thiyagai in Kallakurichi.

The police said that Babu, a construction worker, started working at the residence of Kalyanasundaram at Ramaiah Nagar near Pappampatti Pirivu in Sulur from January 8. While Kalyanasundaram works in the UAE, his wife Vijayalakshmi and two sons reside in the house.

According to the police, Babu trespassed into the house around 1.30 p.m. on January 15 when Ms. Vijayalakshmi was alone. The youth tied up her hands with a cloth and gagged her with a tape. He then forcibly took the woman to the bedroom at knife point and robbed of jewellery. He decamped the house with a total of 18.7 sovereigns of jewellery, a mobile phone and an ATM card, the police said.

The Sulur police launched an investigation for Babu, based on the woman’s complaint. A team led by Sub-Inspector Rajendra Prasad arrested him from Neelambur late on Monday. The police recovered the stolen jewellery and the mobile phone from him.

