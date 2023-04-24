Coimbatore police arrest four for abducting Krishnagiri realtor   

April 24, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore City Police have arrested four persons who impersonated policemen and abducted a realtor from Krishnagiri district and kept him in their custody in Coimbatore.

J. Sibin (40) from Alappuzha, N. Asith Mohammed (27) from Idukki, J. Gibson (48) from SIHS Colony in Coimbatore and R. Kumar (42) from Thanjavur were apprehended by a special team of the police on Saturday and Sunday.

The police said that the four men and their six accomplices abducted S. Sanjeev (42), a realtor from Pavakkal village at Uthangarai in Krishnagiri district, on April 10. While Sibin and Mohammed posed as Kerala police personnel, Gibson impersonated a senior officer of Tamil Nadu police, and Kumar posed as lower rank policeman.

The police said that the 10-member gang abducted Mr. Sanjeev with the motive of extracting ransom. They took him to Karur and Namakkal districts before keeping him in confinement in a lodge at Gandhipuram in Coimbatore. They introduced themselves as police personnel from Kerala and Tamil Nadu who wanted to investigate allegations of cheating against him.

The gang demanded Mr. Sanjeev to pay ₹30 lakh to release him. However, he did not pay the cash. They took away his car, gold chain, bracelet and rings, totaling 30 sovereigns, before freeing him on April 12, said the police. After being let off by the gang, Mr. Sanjeev lodged a complaint with the Kattoor police, based on which a case was registered. The police, who recovered 15.5 sovereigns of jewellery from the four accused, are on the lookout for the six others.

Man gets seven years in jail for murder attempt

A court in Pollachi on Monday sentenced a man to undergo seven years of imprisonment for attempting to murder his mother-in-law. The court awarded the punishment to P. Badran (43) from Vadakkipalayam. He was also fined ₹ 5,000. The police had arrested him for the crime in 2019.

Youth held for chain snatching

The Thudiyalur police on Monday arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with a chain snatching incident in March this year. The police said that M. Saravanan (25) from Coimbatore was arrested for snatching a 4.5 sovereign chain of a woman within the limits of Thudiyalur police station on March 21. The police had earlier arrested his accomplice N. Jeganathan.

