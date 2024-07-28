The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Coimbatore city has arrested a Chennai-based woman who posed as an ex-IPS officer, along with her accomplice, on charges of cheating several job aspirants out of over ₹2 crore.

CCB officials reported that K. Indira Gandhi (56), from Anna Nagar West in Chennai, and G. Kavipriya (29), from Ashok Nagar in Chennai, were arrested on Saturday. Indira Gandhi had been posing as an ex-IPS officer, a scientist, and a research professor at Anna University, while her aide, Kavipriya, impersonated a sub-inspector with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption.

According to a complaint lodged by S. Bhuvanambal of Sky Institute based in Kuniyamuthur, Coimbatore, G. Sivamalar (42) from Namakkal, a public relations officer at the institute, informed Ms. Bhuvanambal in 2020 that Indira held a senior position in the Society of E-Governance Digitization Data Centre (SEGDC), which operates under the National eGovernance Division, and was seeking recruits for SEGDC centres to be opened across the country.

Ms. Bhuvanambal provided a list of 30 candidates, including those associated with her institute, of which Indira chose 18 candidates after verifying their certificates in Coimbatore on August 5 and 24, 2021. The candidates were given photocopies of appointment letters and were told that original letters would be issued after the completion of training.

Ms. Bhuvanambal was informed that Indira’s daughter, Ranjani (30), employed in a senior position in Delhi after clearing the UPSC examination, would handle the appointments. Subsequently, the four accused collected a total of ₹2,18,25,000 as refundable deposits from the 18 candidates, through direct payments and multiple bank transactions. When no candidates received jobs or their money back, Ms. Bhuvanambal approached the Coimbatore City Police Commissioner with a complaint in April 2023, according to the police.

A team led by CCB Assistant Commissioner of Police P.N. Rajan arrested Indira and Kavipriya on Saturday and a search is on for Ranjani and Sivamalar.

