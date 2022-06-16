Coimbatore police announce speed restriction on flyovers

Move follows the death of a 29-year-old man two days after flyover’s inauguration

Move follows the death of a 29-year-old man two days after flyover’s inauguration

The city police have announced that vehicles should be operated at 30 kmph on the flyovers across the city.

The announcement comes in the wake of an accident in which Prashanth, 28, son of Muthukumar, lost control of the motorcycle and collided against the parapet wall on June 12 two days after the inauguration of the flyover. He sustained grievous head injuries was rushed to the hospital but died en route.

After City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan and Deputy Commissioner of Police N. Mathivanan, along with traffic police officials, inspected the flyover, barricades with reflective stickers have been placed. Instructions have been given to the traffic police to display ‘caution’ sign boards across the flyover

The police in a press release exhorted the motorists not to operate their vehicles beyond the stipulated speed limit of 30 kmph on all the flyovers in the city. Traffic police have been instructed to conduct speed checks on the flyovers to prevent further accidents and loss of lives.

The press release also exhorted the motorists not to climb the flyover from the Valankulam side as it is a one way for vehicles coming from Ramanathapuram junction.

Motorists feel that on the flyover from Ramanathapuram junction barricades need to be placed where it branches off to Valankulam.