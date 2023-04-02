HamberMenu
Coimbatore POCSO court issues warrant against Inspector in sexual assault case

April 02, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated April 03, 2023 12:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Court for the trial of cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Coimbatore, has issued a warrant against a police inspector for repeated failure to appear before the court with regard to the trial of a sexual assault case.

Court sources said that special court Judge G. Kulasekaran issued the warrant against M. Meenambigai who works as Inspector of the investigation wing at the Singanallur Police Station. They said the case pertains to the sexual assault by a man on his daughter that was investigated by Meenambigai as the Inspector of the All Women Police Station, Thudiyalur, in 2020. The Inspector, as investigating officer, had to appear before the court for the trial in the case. 

Sources said the officer failed to appear before the court four times, following which the judge issued a warrant against her.

