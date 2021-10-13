Coimbatore plans to create record in converting used cooking oil into biodiesel

COIMBATORE

Coimbatore plans to break the Guinness record achieved by Brazil. The district administration, through the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and non-governmental organisations, has launched a drive to collect more than 550 tonnes of used cooking oil in October and turn it into biodiesel.

Launching the drive under the 'Repurpose Used Cooking Oil' (RUCO) initiative of the FSSAI here on Wednesday, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian said that Brazil holds the current Guinness World Record by converting 550 tonnes of used cooking oil into biodiesel in a month.

The Minister said that the main aim of the initiative was to avoid reuse of used cooking oil which leads to various health issues. The NGOs and Hoteliers Association in Coimbatore district have come up for the cause. Used oil will be collected by the authorities from hotels, bakeries, manufacturing units of sweets and savouries using special vehicles.

FSSAI officials said that Total Polar Compounds (TPC), a benchmark for measuring the degradation of the oil, are formed in the oil during reheating and more amount of TPC has adverse effects on health.

FSSAI has already created awareness about the ill-effects of reheating used cooking oil through the Coimbatore District Hoteliers Association and the latter has extended support for the initiative.

Mr. Subramanian took part in the mass hand washing exercise involving students at the PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore, in view of the Global Handwashing Day which is observed on October 15. He administered handwashing pledge at the event.

The Minister also announced the expansion of a zero food waste initiative, which was originally started by Coimbatore-based 'No Food Waste', to 10 districts through the support of FSSAI and various NGOs.