Coimbatore| Pilloor III drinking water supply to commence in a month

February 14, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Pilloor III drinking water supply project, which was inaugurated on February 11, will commence full operations in a month or so, Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran said.

The ₹178-crore project, aimed at providing 178 million litres of water per day (MLD) to the residents in the added areas of the Corporation, is currently being tested at various points including Pillayarpuram and Ramakrishnapuram and has been handed over to the Corporation by the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board.

The civic body will begin testing the supply to various added areas, after which water will be conveyed to Valarmathi Nagar. “With the testing, we have also confirmed that the quality of water received is good and so far no complaints have been received,” Mr. Prabhakaran said.

