Coimbatore - Patna special trains to clear Holi festival rush

March 22, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Special trains will be operated between Coimbatore and Patna (in Bihar), to clear the extra rush in view of Holi festival.

06093 Coimbatore– Patna special train will leave Coimbatore junction at 9.45 p.m. on March 22 to reach Patna Junction at 8 p.m. on March 24.

06094 Patna– Coimbatore special train will leave Patna Junction at 2 p.m. on March 27 to reach Coimbatore Junction at 11 a.m. on March 29. The train will have 20 sleeper class coaches.

The train would have stoppages at Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Perambur, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Duvvada, Simhachalam North, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Brahmapur, Balugaon, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Bhadrak, Balasore, Hijli, Midnapore, Bishnupur, Bankura, Adra, Asansol, Chittaranjan, Jamtara, Madhupur, Jasidih, Jhajha, Kiul, Mokama, Bakhtiyarpur and Patna Saheb.

06093 Coimbatore Junction – Patna Junction special train will also stop at Rajendra Nagar.

