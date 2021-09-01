Coimbatore, Palakkad Collectors discuss COVID-19 management

Coimbatore

01 September 2021 00:22 IST

District Collectors of Coimbatore and Palakkad on Tuesday held an online meeting to discuss COVID-19 management strategy.

A release said Coimbatore Collector G.S. Sameeran spoke about the efforts the administration had taken to strengthen 14 inter-State check posts, how it was insisting on vaccination certificate or RT-PCR result taken 72 hours prior to entry.

The release also said about the restriction placed on students commuting daily from Kerala to institutions in Coimbatore.

Advertising

Advertising