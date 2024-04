April 05, 2024 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Labour Department has ordered that all employers should declare holiday on April 19, the polling day for the Lok Sabha elections, to ensure higher polling percentage. The holiday to be declared under the Representation of Peoples Act 1950 comes with wages. In case of any grievances, the employees are requested to call the control room of the Labour Department at 94453-98752 or 0422-2241136., 99426-64066, 99424-37022.

