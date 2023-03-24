ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore North DCP inquiring allegations in transwoman constable’s resignation letter

March 24, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Transperson constable R. Nasriya who submitted her resignation letter on March 18. | Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore North, is inquiring the allegations raised by R. Nasriya (27) a trans woman constable, who submitted her resignation letter recently.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan said that DCP North G. Chandeesh was inquiring into the allegations made by the constable that some of her superiors harassed her, referring to her gender and caste. “The DCP has been tasked to inquire into the allegations. A decision on her resignation letter will be taken based on the inquiry,” said the Commissioner and added that her resignation was not accepted, yet.

A police source claimed that Ms. Nasriya, who is attached to the Special Juvenile Aid Police (SJAP), absented herself from duty. The harassment allegations were raised when superiors questioned her for the absenteeism. Absenting herself from duty was reported during her previous posting in Ramanathapuram, too, the source claimed.

Ms. Nasriya alleged that she was subjected to harassment by some of her superior officers, including an Inspector at the SJAP. “In Coimbatore, they harassed me for my gender and caste since I belong to a Scheduled Caste. In my previous workplace, I faced sexual harassment, too.” 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Nasriya, the second transwoman to join the police force in Tamil Nadu, submitted her resignation letter to the Commissioner on March 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Coimbatore / police

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US