Coimbatore North DCP inquiring allegations in transwoman constable’s resignation letter

March 24, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Transperson constable R. Nasriya who submitted her resignation letter on March 18.

Transperson constable R. Nasriya who submitted her resignation letter on March 18. | Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore North, is inquiring the allegations raised by R. Nasriya (27) a trans woman constable, who submitted her resignation letter recently.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan said that DCP North G. Chandeesh was inquiring into the allegations made by the constable that some of her superiors harassed her, referring to her gender and caste. “The DCP has been tasked to inquire into the allegations. A decision on her resignation letter will be taken based on the inquiry,” said the Commissioner and added that her resignation was not accepted, yet.

A police source claimed that Ms. Nasriya, who is attached to the Special Juvenile Aid Police (SJAP), absented herself from duty. The harassment allegations were raised when superiors questioned her for the absenteeism. Absenting herself from duty was reported during her previous posting in Ramanathapuram, too, the source claimed.

Ms. Nasriya alleged that she was subjected to harassment by some of her superior officers, including an Inspector at the SJAP. “In Coimbatore, they harassed me for my gender and caste since I belong to a Scheduled Caste. In my previous workplace, I faced sexual harassment, too.” 

Nasriya, the second transwoman to join the police force in Tamil Nadu, submitted her resignation letter to the Commissioner on March 18.

