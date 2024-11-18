Coimbatore NGO turns debris dumping site near Kurichi tank into mini forest

Kovai Kulangal Padhukappu Ammaippu, a non-Governmental organisation (NGO) dedicated to environmental conservation and water body restoration, has planted 1,500 saplings to enhance urban green cover in Coimbatore.

A 50,000 sq. ft. area near the surplus water canal of Kurichi tank, which was previously used for dumping construction debris, has now been transformed into a Miyawaki forest(a small, dense forest created by planting many native trees closely together to help them grow faster and improve the environment).

The project, supported by ZF Wind Power Coimbatore through a CSR contribution of ₹5.92 lakh, has seen the planting of saplings since June 24, 2023.

Water hyacinth used as manure

R. Manikandan, the founder of Kovai Kulangal Padhukappu Amaippu, explained that extensive groundwork was undertaken to prepare the site. “A two-metre pit was dug in the area, and over 1,000 tons of water hyacinth removed from Kurichi and Ukkadam Big Tanks were used as manure, preventing it from going to the dump yard and saving on manure costs. Silt soil was then layered on top to promote plant growth. With water supplied by the Corporation for drip irrigation, the saplings have achieved 95% growth within a year, and our volunteers continue to maintain the site,” he said.

He also noted, “The initiative aligns with the efforts of the Water Resources Department, which had previously requested tree planting along the surplus water canal after the encroachments obstructing the water flow were cleared in 2019.”

According to sources, the Coimbatore Corporation has designated 75 reserve sites across the city for Miyawaki forest projects. A budget allocation of ₹3 crore has been made in the 2024-25 financial year for the development of these urban green spaces.

