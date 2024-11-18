 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore NGO turns debris dumping site near Kurichi tank into mini forest

The project, supported by ZF Wind Power Coimbatore through a CSR contribution of ₹5.92 lakh, has seen the planting of 1,500 saplings since June 24, 2023

Published - November 18, 2024 05:29 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau
An aerial view of the Miyawaki forest near Kurichi tank in Coimbatore.

An aerial view of the Miyawaki forest near Kurichi tank in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Kovai Kulangal Padhukappu Ammaippu, a non-Governmental organisation (NGO) dedicated to environmental conservation and water body restoration, has planted 1,500 saplings to enhance urban green cover in Coimbatore.

A 50,000 sq. ft. area near the surplus water canal of Kurichi tank, which was previously used for dumping construction debris, has now been transformed into a Miyawaki forest(a small, dense forest created by planting many native trees closely together to help them grow faster and improve the environment).

The project, supported by ZF Wind Power Coimbatore through a CSR contribution of ₹5.92 lakh, has seen the planting of saplings since June 24, 2023.

Water hyacinth used as manure

R. Manikandan, the founder of Kovai Kulangal Padhukappu Amaippu, explained that extensive groundwork was undertaken to prepare the site. “A two-metre pit was dug in the area, and over 1,000 tons of water hyacinth removed from Kurichi and Ukkadam Big Tanks were used as manure, preventing it from going to the dump yard and saving on manure costs. Silt soil was then layered on top to promote plant growth. With water supplied by the Corporation for drip irrigation, the saplings have achieved 95% growth within a year, and our volunteers continue to maintain the site,” he said.

He also noted, “The initiative aligns with the efforts of the Water Resources Department, which had previously requested tree planting along the surplus water canal after the encroachments obstructing the water flow were cleared in 2019.”

According to sources, the Coimbatore Corporation has designated 75 reserve sites across the city for Miyawaki forest projects. A budget allocation of ₹3 crore has been made in the 2024-25 financial year for the development of these urban green spaces.

Published - November 18, 2024 05:29 pm IST

Related Topics

environmental pollution / environmental cleanup / Coimbatore / forests

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.