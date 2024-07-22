Coimbatore NGO enrols children of migrant workers in panchayat school

Children of migrant workers in Coimbatore district have been successfully enrolled in a panchayat union school in the district, facilitated by an NGO due to their parents’ employment in the area.

In the previous academic year, 10 children ranging from Class II to VII were admitted to Panchayat Union Middle School in Kurumbapalayam. Three more children began schooling on July 22, 2024, with assistance from NGOs Vizhuthugal and Children Resource Centre.

Over the past year, these NGOs have observed that many migrant families, who used to return to their home states, are now choosing to stay so that their children can continue attending the same school.

“While some still return, most prefer to remain here. We support migrants with various welfare measures and help them obtain identity cards such as Aadhaar and Ayushman Bharat insurance, which encourages them to stay,” said V. Govindaraj, programme manager at Vizhuthugal.

