Coimbatore Next takes off to redefine city’s economic scope 

“Coimbatore Nxt” will redefine the scope and potential of the city, said District Collector G.S. Sameeran here on Monday as he launched the initiative of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

“It (Coimbatore) is a super star city. Like many super stars we think of our glorious past, bask in our legacy...We need somebody to reinvent ourselves. The CII has done that by launching the Coimbatore Next initiative,” he said. The logo for the initiative stands for audacity, courage, and ambition. Coimbatore Next is about re-imagining what Coimbatore will be at India at 100. The initiative is a right step at the right time, he added.

Chairman of CII, Coimbatore, Prashanth Subramanian, said “We need to build on the strengths and welcome new investments.” Coimbatore is among the top five in comparable cities in parameters such as infrastructure, human capital, cost, and industry. The mission of Coimbatore Next is to re-imagine the economic potential of the region through inclusive and sustainable growth. It will have three pillars - growth, visibility, and advocacy that will go on for five to 10 years. The initiative will focus on scaling up existing, local businesses; build new businesses; attract investments; promote Coimbatore, and score on living standards.

Ravi Sam, former chairman of CII Tamil Nadu, said Coimbatore has room for more players and the best in all sectors, including manufacturing, education, and healthcare. Better flight connectivity will enable the region broaden its presence in all these sectors.

Shankar Vanavarayar, vice chairman of CII Tamil Nadu, who spoke on “Coimbatore So Far”, said the region has had an enterprising past as Coimbatore was a centre of trade even in the ancient times. Limited availability of resources made its people enterprising.

According to Arjun Prakash, former chairman of CII, Coimbatore zone, the new Coimbatore saw its entrepreneurship spread from textiles to engineering and to various other sectors and today has a vibrant industrial ecosystem in a host of sectors - jewellery, poultry, precision engineering, etc. It is also known for many firsts and now has to make an impact in sunrise sectors.

Ramesh Babu, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Karur Vysya Bank, Kamal Bali, deputy Chariman of CII, Southern Region, and Suchitra K. Ella, Chairperson of CII, Southern Region participated in the event.