Coimbatore NCC Group trains cadets for SSB

19 December 2020 00:01 IST

Thirty cadets from the National Cadet Corps (NCC) have been receiving free online training from Coimbatore NCC Group to prepare for the Services Selection Board (SSB) evaluation.

The programme, named ‘SSB Awareness Capsule 2020’, is being held from December 7 to 19. Lt. Col. Girish Parthan, who is the Capsule Coordinating and Training Officer, said that 30 NCC cadets along with eight students from Sainik School, Amaravathinagar, had enrolled for the training. Five cadets were selected from the six NCC Groups in the State namely Coimbatore, Madras A, Madras B, Tiruchi, Madurai and Puducherry.

Instructors from the Defence Academy, Coimbatore, namely Col. Ramakrishnan, Col. Murali and Col. Jayavel trained the cadets, Lt. Col. Parthan said. The training programme was organised online due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The conducting unit for the training is 2 Tamil Nadu Artillery Battery and Col. L.C.S. Naidu, Group Commander of NCC Group, Coimbatore, is the Capsule Director, he added. The SSB evaluates candidates for entry into Army, Navy and the Air Force.