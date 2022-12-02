Coimbatore native duped of ₹32.23 lakh in online scam 

December 02, 2022 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Cyber Crime Police, Coimbatore city, are on the lookout for an unknown person who duped an IT firm employee of ₹32.23 lakh.

M. Ravishankar (39) from Sundarapuram in the city was cheated by an unidentified person who offered to give him higher returns for rating tourism related websites. The police said that Mr. Ravishankar works with an IT firm and he received a link on his telegram application on November 23. He clicked the link which took him to a website of a company. Later, he was contacted by an unidentified person over the phone who gave him instructions for using a mobile app, said the police. The stranger convinced him that he could earn quick money by rating tourism websites.

As demanded by the stranger, the complainant paid a total of ₹ 32.23 lakh to various bank accounts as various processing charges. Mr. Ravishankar found that he was cheated of the money and he approached the Cyber Crime Police.

A case was registered under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66 (D) of the Information Technology Act.

According to the Cyber Crime Inspector P. Arun, the police have frozen the 10 bank accounts to which the complainant was asked to make payments.