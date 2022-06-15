Coimbatore native arrested for backing Nupur Sharma’s controversial remarks

Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Tuesday arrested a youth for his social media posts which allegedly backed the recent controversial remarks made by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma about Prophet Muhammad.

The arrested has been identified as Karthi (24) from Sennanur near Coimbatore. The police said that he was arrested for offences under Section 153 A of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 of Information Technology Act.

According to the cyber crime police, Karthi’s social media post, which is now deleted, supported the remarks made by the BJP leader in a television news debate. The police said that the post could cause enmity between different groups of people.