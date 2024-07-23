Coimbatore MSMEs welcome Union Budget proposals

One of the thrust areas in the Union Budget presented on Tuesday is the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), and the industries in Coimbatore have welcomed the measures.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) - Coimbatore chairman G. Radhakrishnan told journalists that it was a “positive budget” with focus on employment and skilling. “Coimbatore has a lot of MSMEs and the budget gives focus on this sector,” he said.

According to the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association president M. Karthikeyan, almost all the demands of the industry have been met. However, the MSMEs should be treated as a Priority Sector. Further, majority of the MSMEs operate as proprietorship or partnership firms and the Income Tax for these should be brought down by 10 % from the current 30 %.

President of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, B. Sriramulu, said “it is a unique budget” with mixed offerings for the industry. The centrally-sponsored scheme for skilling in collaboration with State governments and Industry will benefit 20 lakh youth over five years. The students’ loans should get interest subvention of 3 %, he said. The Chamber also suggested revising rates of duty drawback and Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) to make Indian exports competitive.

Mithun Ramdas, president of the Southern India Engineering Manufacturers’ Association, said the budget has several welcome features. The Finance Minister announced ₹1 lakh crore fund for sector-driven research and innovation. Given the global pump market’s value of $ 90 billion, ₹25 crore should be earmarked for research and development, and technology development for the Indian pump industry. It will reduce the reliance on Chinese imports, he said. Further, all payments for MSMEs should be allowed in 90 days and not 45 days.

The Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME) said in a release that the Union Budget is functional and one that will give a boost to MSMEs.

The budget is progressive and a tax centric exercise. It has paid close attention to all vital sectors including agriculture, MSME, Start-ups, the rural economy, infrastructure and green energy indicating enough attention to inclusive growth, said Chartered Accountant G. Karthikeyan.