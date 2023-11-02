ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore MSMEs to submit petitions to MLAs, MPs

November 02, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Industrial Electricity Consumers Association has organised a meeting with MLAs and MPs of Coimbatore district on November 6 in Coimbatore city.

MSMEs in Tamil Nadu to continue protests against high power costs

A release from the Association said it would submit the MSMEs’ demands related to electricity charges to the elected representatives. This was part of the protests organised by the Association for the last couple of months demanding withdrawal of peak hour charges and revision of fixed charges for the MSMEs. Though Ministers and officials of the Tamil Nadu government held meetings with the representatives of the MSME associations, there had not been any solution to the issue, it said.

Hence, it was decided to organise a meeting with the elected representatives and appeal to them to take up the issue with the government, it said.

