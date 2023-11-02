HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore MSMEs to submit petitions to MLAs, MPs

November 02, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Industrial Electricity Consumers Association has organised a meeting with MLAs and MPs of Coimbatore district on November 6 in Coimbatore city.

ALSO READ
MSMEs in Tamil Nadu to continue protests against high power costs

A release from the Association said it would submit the MSMEs’ demands related to electricity charges to the elected representatives. This was part of the protests organised by the Association for the last couple of months demanding withdrawal of peak hour charges and revision of fixed charges for the MSMEs. Though Ministers and officials of the Tamil Nadu government held meetings with the representatives of the MSME associations, there had not been any solution to the issue, it said.

Hence, it was decided to organise a meeting with the elected representatives and appeal to them to take up the issue with the government, it said.

Related Topics

Coimbatore

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.