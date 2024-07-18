Coimbatore MSMEs appeal to Chief Minister Stalin to roll back hike in electricity fixed charges

Over 20 MSME industrial associations in Coimbatore have decided to seek an appointment with Chief Minister MK Stalin to demand revision of electricity fixed charges.

M. Karthikeyan, president of the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association, said the association heads met here on Thursday and demanded rollback of the recent hike in power tariff. “We are unable to bear the high power cost. We cannot pay a higher amount,” he said.

It was also decided at the meeting to appeal to the State government to keep the fixed charges at ₹35 / KW for units with 0-50 KW and ₹70 for those upto 112 KW.

“During the election campaign, when the MSME representatives met the Chief Minister in Tiruppur, he assured to look into their demand of revision of the fixed charges. However, after the elections, the costs have gone up,” he said.

An industry with just two lathes was earlier paying ₹3,000 or less a month as electricity charges. It is more than ₹10,000 a month now. Further, when compared with eight other States, Tamil Nadu has the highest fixed charges.

If the power tariff is hiked, MSMEs only pay for power consumed and hence do not lose much. But, with the annual increase in the fixed costs, the units are paying a high amount even if they produce less. Most of the MSMEs in Coimbatore currently operate just one general shift, for 4-5 days a week. Tamil Nadu industries are burdened with high raw material prices and bank costs. They cannot afford an annual increase in electricity charges, he said.

Hence, it was decided to seek an appointment with the Chief Minister to represent their demands, he said.