ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore MSME delegation to visit U.S.

March 17, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 52-member delegation, led by the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA), will visit the United States from March 18 to April 5 to explore new business opportunities.

A press release from CODISSIA said it signed an MoU with the Georgia Indo American Chamber of Commerce to establish a trade office in Indi and as part of the collaboration, the Georgia Chamber had extended an invitation to the CODISSIA members to visit the U.S.

“The aim of the delegation is to assist MSMEs interested in initiating new ventures with companies in Georgia and foster bilateral business relationships,” the press release said.

The delegation from 43 companies will visit industrial units and have meetings to explore technology partnerships, collaborate with the U.S. companies, and explore scope for marketing and operation set ups. The delegates will also meet bankers, attorneys, and accounting firm members.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The delegation will participate in a ‘Meet & Greet’ session with U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff in Washington DC, have a meeting with Ramesh Babu Lakshmanan, Consul General of India, Atlanta, and participate in GATE 2024 – the Georgia Atlanta Trade Event organised by the GIACC, the release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US