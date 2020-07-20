Coimbatore MP thanks Southern Railway

Coimbatore

Coimbatore MP P.R. Natarajan thanked Southern Railway for its proposal to the Railway Board regarding operation of trains from Coimbatore to Bengaluru, Rameswaram and Tirunelveli.

In a statement on Monday, he said that the night train between Coimbatore and Bengaluru, express trains to Rameswaram and Tirunelveli and the extension of Tirunelveli – Madurai Passenger train till Coimbatore have been “long-pending demands of the people of Coimbatore. Even though the operation of trains might get delayed (due to COVID-19), I urge the Railway Board to immediately allow the proposals submitted by the Southern Railway,” Mr. Natarajan said.

However, he regretted that the Southern Railway did not propose Coimbatore – Tenkasi and Coimbatore – Thoothukudi train services.

Mr. Natarajan also said that the proposal to extend the Mangaluru – Coimbatore Intercity train till Mettupalayam must be implemented at the earliest. Railway officials must also consider renovating the Coimbatore Railway Station as well as extending the platforms of Peelamedu, Irugur, Somanur and Periyanaickenpalayam railway stations, he said.