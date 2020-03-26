Coimbatore MP allocates ₹ 1 crore

Coimbatore MP P.R. Natarajan recommended sanctioning of ₹ 1 crore from the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) funds as part of relief measures for COVID-19.

In a letter to District Collector K. Rajamani on Thursday, he said that the funds shall be used to purchase equipment for COVID-19 at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) and ESI Hospital.

Mr. Natarajan said that the amount shall be used to procure 16 items, including equipment such as ventilators, infusion pumps, thermal scanners, face masks (N95 and three-layer) and disinfectant jet sprayer.

Pollachi MP allocates ₹ 50 lakh

Pollachi MP K. Shanmugasundaram recommended allocation of ₹ 50 lakhs from MPLADS funds on Thursday. In a letter to Mr. Rajamani, he said that the funds shall be used for government hospitals at Madathukulam, Pollachi, Udumalpet, Valparai, Kinathukadavu and Thondamuthur Assembly constituencies, all of which comes under the Pollachi Lok Sabha constituency.