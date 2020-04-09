Coimbatore MP against suspension of MPLAD funds

Coimbatore Member of Parliament PR Natarajan has said that the Union government’s decision to suspend MP Local Area Development fund for two years cannot be accepted. He urged the government to review its decision.

Tamil Nadu receives nearly ₹ 300 crore through this fund. It is used to serve the poor and the needy in areas where the government schemes has not reached or benefited the public. Further, this is a fund that helps States and the Centre is now holding it back, he said.

There is no transparency in the COVID-19 funds. The government should use the amount allocated for construction of a new parliamentary building to fight COVID-19 and not suspend the MP Local Area Development Fund, he said.