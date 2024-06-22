Coimbatore Model School students take out pride march

In what could be a first-of-its-kind initiative by a school in the district, 200 students from Coimbatore Model School in R.S. Puram waved rainbow flags during a pride march on Saturday, showing solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community.

ADVERTISEMENT

The students not only made the flags using school printers but also raised important questions about various gender identities. In response, the school held a gender sensitisation session to help children understand Pride Month, its history, and the different genders and sexual orientations within the LGBTQIA+ spectrum.

The march, starting at the school and concluding at DB Road Square, saw the participation of Tamil film director Lenin Bharathi, who emphasised, “We must adopt inclusivity in all aspects of life. Everyone is a human being.”

Further educating students on transgender inclusion, Meghana, a transperson, engaged with the students, addressing their questions. “Members of the transgender community do not seek special assistance or kindness from others. We simply desire to be treated equally and without discrimination,” she said.

The march also saw the participation of V. Rajendran, coordinator for Tamil Nadu Model Schools in the western region, S. Naveenatha Krishnan, coordinator for the northern zone, and Muthamizh Kalaivizhi, coordinator for holistic development in the State’s model schools.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.