GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore Model School students take out pride march

Further educating students on transgender inclusion, Meghana, a transperson, engaged with the students, addressing their questions

Updated - June 22, 2024 10:57 pm IST

Published - June 22, 2024 08:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Avantika Krishna
Students of Coimbatore Model School, R.S. Puram, participating in a pride march with Tamil movie director Lenin Bharathi (centre) in the city on Saturday.

Students of Coimbatore Model School, R.S. Puram, participating in a pride march with Tamil movie director Lenin Bharathi (centre) in the city on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In what could be a first-of-its-kind initiative by a school in the district, 200 students from Coimbatore Model School in R.S. Puram waved rainbow flags during a pride march on Saturday, showing solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community.

The students not only made the flags using school printers but also raised important questions about various gender identities. In response, the school held a gender sensitisation session to help children understand Pride Month, its history, and the different genders and sexual orientations within the LGBTQIA+ spectrum.

The march, starting at the school and concluding at DB Road Square, saw the participation of Tamil film director Lenin Bharathi, who emphasised, “We must adopt inclusivity in all aspects of life. Everyone is a human being.”

Further educating students on transgender inclusion, Meghana, a transperson, engaged with the students, addressing their questions. “Members of the transgender community do not seek special assistance or kindness from others. We simply desire to be treated equally and without discrimination,” she said.

The march also saw the participation of V. Rajendran, coordinator for Tamil Nadu Model Schools in the western region, S. Naveenatha Krishnan, coordinator for the northern zone, and Muthamizh Kalaivizhi, coordinator for holistic development in the State’s model schools.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / school / education / LGBT

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.