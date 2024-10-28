Coimbatore model road safety city project kicks off with first fiscal grant by ‘Uyir’

The Coimbatore model road safety city project, a joint initiative by the State government and road safety NGO ‘Uyir’, kicked off on Monday with the later handing over ₹75 lakh to the Coimbatore district administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Uyir had made the proposal for the project earlier this year, which was approved by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. The project will be implemented through a ₹3.50-crore grant from the Tamil Nadu government and a contribution of ₹1.5 crore from Uyir. According to authorities involved in the project and Uyir, the cumulative funds totalling ₹5 crore would be utilised for 2024-25 and 2025-26 respectively.

Uyir’s chairman Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu, managing trustee S. Rajasekaran and other trustees handed over a cheque for ₹75 lakh to Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati as the NGO’s contribution for 2024-25 financial year.

ADVERTISEMENT

A release said that the collaborative model road safety city project would serve as a vital framework for transforming Coimbatore into Tamil Nadu’s exemplary and model road safety city. Uyir would execute the project in partnership with the district administration and Coimbatore City Police.

As per the release, the grants would be utilised to generate road safety awareness through ‘Kutty Cops’ educational programme and various community engagement activities such as road safety awareness rallies, competitions, public events, operating a dedicated road safety promotion bus, circulating road safety materials, screening short films on road safety and national level road safety hackathons.

Organising refresher training for drivers of educational institutions and public transport buses, orientation programmes for traffic offenders of road safety rules, awareness programmes at IT parks, malls, industries and institutions, undertaking baseline surveys, mid-term evaluation, and impact assessments, monitoring, evidence-based documentation, report preparation and publications are among other objectives.

Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran, Pollachi Sub-Collector A. Catherine Saranya, Uyir’s patron S.V. Balasubramanian, trustee S. Chandrasekar and member S. Natarajan were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.