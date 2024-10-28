GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coimbatore model road safety city project kicks off with first fiscal grant by ‘Uyir’

Published - October 28, 2024 08:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati (fourth left) receiving a cheque for ₹75 lakh from representatives of road safety NGO Uyir on Monday.

Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati (fourth left) receiving a cheque for ₹75 lakh from representatives of road safety NGO Uyir on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Coimbatore model road safety city project, a joint initiative by the State government and road safety NGO ‘Uyir’, kicked off on Monday with the later handing over ₹75 lakh to the Coimbatore district administration.

Uyir had made the proposal for the project earlier this year, which was approved by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. The project will be implemented through a ₹3.50-crore grant from the Tamil Nadu government and a contribution of ₹1.5 crore from Uyir. According to authorities involved in the project and Uyir, the cumulative funds totalling ₹5 crore would be utilised for 2024-25 and 2025-26 respectively.

Uyir’s chairman Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu, managing trustee S. Rajasekaran and other trustees handed over a cheque for ₹75 lakh to Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati as the NGO’s contribution for 2024-25 financial year.

Drivers, caretakers of school buses undergo road safety awareness training in Coimbatore

A release said that the collaborative model road safety city project would serve as a vital framework for transforming Coimbatore into Tamil Nadu’s exemplary and model road safety city. Uyir would execute the project in partnership with the district administration and Coimbatore City Police.

As per the release, the grants would be utilised to generate road safety awareness through ‘Kutty Cops’ educational programme and various community engagement activities such as road safety awareness rallies, competitions, public events, operating a dedicated road safety promotion bus, circulating road safety materials, screening short films on road safety and national level road safety hackathons.

Second phase of ‘Uyir Kutty Cops’ launched in Coimbatore

Organising refresher training for drivers of educational institutions and public transport buses, orientation programmes for traffic offenders of road safety rules, awareness programmes at IT parks, malls, industries and institutions, undertaking baseline surveys, mid-term evaluation, and impact assessments, monitoring, evidence-based documentation, report preparation and publications are among other objectives.

Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran, Pollachi Sub-Collector A. Catherine Saranya, Uyir’s patron S.V. Balasubramanian, trustee S. Chandrasekar and member S. Natarajan were present.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / road safety / traffic

