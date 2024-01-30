January 30, 2024 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The police have registered a case in connection with the unlawful assembly of thousands of investors of a multi-level marketing firm on the L&T bypass of the Salem Kochi highway in Coimbatore on Monday.

A senior police officer said the assembly of over 7,000 people, mostly investors of the MLM firm ‘My V3 Ads’ against which the police registered a case for alleged irregularities, crippled the law and order situation. Also, the unprecedented assembly of people in thousands on the arterial bypass caused traffic blocks.

The officer said the people assembled on a vacant land on the side of the bypass near Neelambur on the instructions of the managing director of the firm, Sakthi Anandan. The managing director had posted several videos on his YouTube channel, instructing investors to assemble at the location to protest against the police case.

The City Crime Branch of the Coimbatore City Police registered a case against the firm and its proprietors on January 19, based on a complaint lodged by a cybercrime police sub-inspector, based on advertisements and videos posted by the firm through its YouTube channel.