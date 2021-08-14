Coimbatore migrates to new IT system

In a first step towards abandoning its isolated path in information technology management, the Coimbatore Corporation has started migrating to a system adopted by the other municipal corporations and urban local bodies.

The work to migrate its data to the Urban Tree Information System, used by the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration, began a week ago, said Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara. During the migration, a few of its services would be unavailable, the Corporation had said.

Though municipal corporations in Chennai, Tiruchi, Madurai and a few other places had migrated to the System way back in 2017, the Coimbatore Corporation continued to maintain a separate information technology system and server.

Now, with the Coimbatore Corporation migrating to the Urban Tree Information System, it would be an integrated service, said sources overseeing the migration. The Corporation was migrating the new system in two phases.

The first migration was of the revenue system. With it, the Corporation would adopt a new revenue accounting system – one that would be under the monitoring of the senior officers in the office of the Commissioner of Municipal Administration. The migration would also help the Corporation better monitor its property, water charges and other revenue collection.

In the first phase, the Corporation was also improving its file management system and work flow management, the sources said and added that now senior officials would monitor file movement to ensure better efficiency.

In the second phase, the Corporation would also migrate to the new building plan approval software, bringing about a total integration with the other municipal corporations. This would help the Corporation save money on server and data maintenance. And, for the city’s residents it would mean easy payment of property tax or water charges or use of online services.