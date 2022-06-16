Coimbatore - Mettupalayam train services to resume from June 20

Passenger train service on Coimbatore - Mettupalayam route will resume from Monday (June 20).

According to a Southern Railway press release, the trains would be operated as unreserved express specials on a daily basis, except on Sunday with stops at Coimbatore North, Thudiyalur, Periyanayakan Palayam and Karamadai.

The train (06814) that starts from Coimbatore Junction at 11.50 a.m reaches Mettupalayam at 12.35 p.m. The return journey train (06815) will start from Mettupalayam at 1.05 p.m and reaches Coimbatore at 1.50 p.m.

Another train (06823) will start from Mettupalayam at 7.15 p.m and reaches Coimbatore at 8 p.m. The return journey (06822) from Coimbatore at 8.25 p.m and reaches Mettupalayam at 9.10 p.m.